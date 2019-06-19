How to get a FREE smoke detector from the Birmingham Fire Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was back in Birmingham’s Wylam neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a deadly house fire earlier that day.
The cause of the fire at the home in the 3800 block of 7th Avenue is under investigation, but Fire Chief Sebastian Carrillo told WBRC there were no working fire detectors in the home.
A sad fact, Carrillo said could have been avoided.
"The fire department purchases them we will come out and install them for free. So, there's no reason for anybody not to have a working smoke detector in their home," Carrillo said.
“The smoke alarms that we install have a 10-year battery in them. Once we put this in, we write the date when we installed it and once that expiration date comes up, you call the fire department and we’ll come right out and replace it and you’re good for 10 more years,” Carrillo explained.
The “Get Alarmed” program is one of several initiatives’ BFRS has to make the community safer.
To request a free smoke detector or learn about other programs offered, call (205) 785-1332.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.