Heart Gallery Alabama: Brandon

Brandon, born September 2008, is a very sweet, loving, and funny child. He is very intelligent and makes all A’s and B’s in school.
He loves basketball, video games, swimming, and jumping on trampolines. He loves to tell jokes and enjoys spending time with his foster family. Brandon is very insightful about his current situation and has said his ideal family would be people who love him and let him visit his brother.
Brandon’s goal is to be happy no matter where he lives! He wants to visit Britain because he loves British people.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.