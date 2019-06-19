Chelsea spends millions to double size of sports complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is currently the largest project going on in Chelsea right now. And the $5 million project should bring more money into the city.
Hosting baseball and softball tournaments brings a lot of money into city’s like Chelsea and this time next year Chelsea hopes to have the facilities to host twice as many tournaments.
The dirt is down at the addition to the Chelsea sports complex on highway 11.
This time next summer there will be 4 more fields, a fishing lake, walking trails, and a pavilion added.
Mayor Tony Picklesimer says the complex gives the city more options for what tournaments they host or even host two at the same time.
“It’s a revenue generator because kids come in they play a game at nine in the morning and they all load up with their families and go find a restaurant to have lunch and then they come back for an afternoon game and then they find a restaurant to eat dinner.”
Mayor Picklesimer believes this $5 million investment will bring more money into the city, especially considering their baseball program is bursting at the seams already.
