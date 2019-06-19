Chelsea adding more storm shelters throughout the city

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Chelsea is going to add four-times the amount of storm shelters that the city currently has available.
Right now, the only shelter available to residents is at City Hall.
As we all learned this spring from the Lee County tornadoes, every second counts when it comes to getting into a safe shelter. That’s why the city of Chelsea has come up with a construction concept that will provide public restrooms and a storm shelter.
The plan is to make storm shelters out of restrooms at several new projects throughout the city.
In addition to the tennis courts, folks can expect to see a storm shelter/restroom at the Highway 11 phase two of the sports complex and the new additions to the community center.
