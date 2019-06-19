Briarwood Presbyterian now able to hire police officers

Briarwood Christian School, a ministry of Briarwood Presbyterian Church, is a Class 5A school with approximately 2,000 students and faculty located on two campuses in unincorporated Jefferson and Shelby County, Alabama. Briarwood is grateful for and enjoys a wonderful working relationship with the law enforcement agencies in the communities in which it resides: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and Vestavia Hills Police Department and desires to continue these partnerships. Briarwood also recognizes the State budgetary issues identified by the Emergency Task Force on School Safety and Security which coupled with the demand for APOST certified qualified first responders creates stress on our law enforcement departments. This can and does lead to full-time staffing issues for both campus locations.