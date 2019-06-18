Birmingham councilor suggest National Guard should be called to deal with city’s crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Councilman Steven Hoyt is calling for outside help because crime has gotten so bad.
"We’ve done tried all these studies. I think you have done a couple of studies, what have you. It ain’t working. Brought a new chief in here. It ain’t working. And so I’m just trying to figure out you know. And maybe we need to call the National Guard in here to help us control this city,” said councilor Steven Hoyt.
Those calls came during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“We will not be calling the national guard,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin in response to Hoyt.
Woodfin admits the number of homicides is up right now. However, he also says the city is making progress and cited, among other things, the number of weapons that have been confiscated by police.
"The city of Birmingham since January 1st of 2019, we’ve taken well over 500 guns off the street. The truth is I wish we could take every one,” said Woodfin.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.