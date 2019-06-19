Behind the Front: Weather messaging - how can we communicate warnings better?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can get severe weather alerts almost anywhere: television, phones, social media, etc. But if the messaging is hard to understand, it doesn’t matter how you get it. J-P Dice speaks with Dr. Cory Armstrong, Department Chair of Journalism & Creative Media at the University of Alabama, on the research the university is doing to better understand how we interpret and process weather messaging and warnings. Plus, the impact good communication can have on the public.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
