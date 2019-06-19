Behind the Front: Weather messaging - how can we communicate warnings better?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can get severe weather alerts almost anywhere: television, phones, social media, etc. But if the messaging is hard to understand, it doesn’t matter how you get it. J-P Dice speaks with Dr. Cory Armstrong, Department Chair of Journalism & Creative Media at the University of Alabama, on the research the university is doing to better understand how we interpret and process weather messaging and warnings. Plus, the impact good communication can have on the public.