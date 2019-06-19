Authorities searching for missing 15-foot python in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are searching for a missing python that was allegedly spotted in Tuscaloosa.
Councilman Kip Tyner reports in a public Facebook post that everyone in the Tuscaloosa area needs to be on high alert for a 15-foot yellow python.
He said the python got loose in the Arcadia area, possibly Windsor Drive neighborhood.
Authorities received three sightings of the snake Monday and Tuesday.
Animal control and Tuscaloosa police officers confirm they are involved in the search and will continue looking again Wednesday.
If anyone happens to see the python, you’re encouraged to call 911 and give the best description of the location it was last seen.
