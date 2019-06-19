Auburn’s baseball season ends, Tigers eliminated in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers were eliminated in the College World Series on Wednesday afternoon after falling to Louisville 5-3 in an elimination game at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Tigers and Cardinals resumed Wednesday morning after being postponed Tuesday night due to weather. Auburn trailed 4-1 when the game resumed in the top of the fifth. Auburn cut the Louisville’s lead to two in the bottom of the seventh, but Louisville added another run with an RBI single to make it a 5-2 game.
Auburn’s Conor Davis hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth to come within two, but it wasn’t enough. Louisville beat Auburn 5-3 to eliminate the Tigers.
Auburn ends the season at 38-28. This was the Tigers’ first trip to the College World Series in 22 years and fifth overall in program history.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.