Absolutely Alabama: Kritter Kids Kountry Korner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - We first introduced you to Ron and Angie VanHerwyn several years ago when they were giving a home to injured or endangered animals in their back yard in Montgomery and taking the animals to area schools to use as teaching tools. They called their effort Ron’s Kritter Kids.
Kritter Kids has outgrown the backyard and moved to a new home in south Butler County. Today it’s called Kritter Kids Kountry Korner . We call it Absolutely Alabama.
