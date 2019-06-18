Ivey gives state employees extra day off for 2019 holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a notice to department heads notifying them of an upcoming holiday for state employees.
All state offices will be closed on Friday, July 5, except for those areas that are essential to maintain personnel, the governor’s notice stated. Those employees who must work that day “should be allowed time off as soon thereafter as possible,” she concluded.
The notice was sent out on June 12.
Ivey’s office said she made the decision because Independence Day falls on a Thursday in 2019 “and to acknowledge the hard work of state employees.”
