Is there a right way to train kids to be better athletes?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the state of Alabama most kids grow up wanting to play for the Crimson Tide or the Auburn Tigers, mostly in football, but any sport would suffice.
The problem is not every child has the talent or the ability to be good enough. But there is a way. Sports training is big business in the state and a lot of kids are willing to put in the work.
Jerrell Howell is a trainer with D1 Training Birmingham. He works most of the time for D1 at the Gardendale Civic Center and earned a degree in Kinesiology from Mississippi State University.
“It’s all about making the kids better,” said Howell. “We are going to have some fun, but they are going to put in the work because to be good is not easy. and the only way to get better is to train and there is a right way and a wrong way to do that. We will do it right with correct technique and a solid work ethic.”
D1 Training Birmingham is located at 1014 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 or can call 205-588-2734. To work with Howell you can also call the Gardendale Civic Center at 205-631-5679.
