Indian Springs releases report from sexual misconduct investigation

In presenting the findings of the Jackson Lewis report to our community, we intend to be as transparent as possible. At the same time, we are obligated to protect the identity of the former students and ensure that their privacy is fully respected. We have made every effort to preserve victim confidentiality and avoid the disclosure of any sensitive information that was received as part of this process. For example, when there was a risk that revealing specific information would violate privacy, especially the potential identification of a victim, that information was not disclosed. Consequently, we endeavored to find a balance among the complex concerns of being completely transparent while also safeguarding alumni and other community members who courageously came forward but who understandably wish to keep their identities private. Further, we took every reasonable step to avoid the possibility of making inaccurate public accusations against faculty and staff.