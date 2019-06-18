FIRST ALERT: Good chance for scattered thunderstorms today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are dealing with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. It is a very muggy start to the morning, and we can’t rule out patchy fog in some locations this morning. We are dealing with some light showers this morning mostly confined in Mississippi and West Alabama. It will be a great idea to grab the umbrella today as rain chances increase to 70 percent. Rain will move through this morning with additional showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will likely be cooler than the past couple of days thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances. Highs in the mid-80s with feels-like temperatures in the lower 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Storms that form today have the potential to be strong. Main concern will be locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds of 40 mph and small hail. We do not expect any organized severe storms today, but we can’t rule out an isolated severe storm forming. Remember that if thunder roars, you should go indoors!
WEDNESDAY: Most of Wednesday is looking fairly dry and warmer with highs approaching 90 degrees. Rain chance is around 30 percent, and many locations will likely remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A strong system to our north will sweep through the Southeast late Wednesday into Thursday. Storms could develop and spread southeastwards during this time frame producing possible severe storms. The biggest question is where the storms will be located and when they form. We could see a round of storms late Wednesday night, but the majority of the models keep the storms to our west in Mississippi.
SEVERE POTENTIAL THURSDAY: Thursday is not a slam dunk to see storms and severe weather. Models have actually backed off the potential for storm coverage across Alabama, but we will still introduce a 50 percent chance for scattered storms as a strong shortwave of energy moves through the state. Thursday gives us the greatest potential to see damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning should a line of storms form and move through our area. A lot will depend on morning activity and how the atmosphere recovers. We will also have to look for outflow boundaries that could kick off additional storms that afternoon. Hopefully we’ll have a better idea how the storms evolve by tomorrow. The threat for severe weather could easily decrease or increase, so stay with us over the next 24-48 hours as we fine tune this forecast.
HOT WEEKEND: Weekend is shaping to be mostly dry, muggy, and very hot. High temperatures could approach the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday. Heat index could be around 100 degrees for many locations on both days. You’ll want to make sure you stay hydrated and take it easy this weekend if you have to be outside for extended periods of time. Next week is also shaping up to be hot with scattered storms possible Monday into Tuesday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive critical weather information as rain and storms move into our area today.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.