FIRST ALERT: Good chance for scattered thunderstorms today

SEVERE POTENTIAL THURSDAY: Thursday is not a slam dunk to see storms and severe weather. Models have actually backed off the potential for storm coverage across Alabama, but we will still introduce a 50 percent chance for scattered storms as a strong shortwave of energy moves through the state. Thursday gives us the greatest potential to see damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning should a line of storms form and move through our area. A lot will depend on morning activity and how the atmosphere recovers. We will also have to look for outflow boundaries that could kick off additional storms that afternoon. Hopefully we’ll have a better idea how the storms evolve by tomorrow. The threat for severe weather could easily decrease or increase, so stay with us over the next 24-48 hours as we fine tune this forecast.