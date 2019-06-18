Entire apartment complex told to vacate their units

“As the owners of the Metropolitan Apartments, we were advised this week that additional extensive remediation may be required in both occupied and unoccupied units. We learned about the problem only days ago, we immediately took action to figure out a plan to assist our residents. We are asking all residents to move out so we can complete the necessary work. This issue is out of our control but we know swift action best ensures the safety of our residents. We intend to do our best to work with our residents during this time and ensure safety. We deeply regret the inconvenience,” said the management company, Maxus Properties in a statement to the media.