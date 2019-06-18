Central Va. woman hospitalized in Dominican Republic on honeymoon

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (WWBT) - A Hanover woman was hospitalized in the Dominican Republic Sunday while on her honeymoon and is now urging others to use caution.
Skylar and Derek Martin’s experience comes amidst the growing number of American tourist’s deaths under mysterious circumstances reported in recent weeks while visiting the country.
The Martins had booked a week-long, all-inclusive stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.
However, two days into their honeymoon, Skylar was taken to the hospital after non-stop vomiting and losing consciousness.
"I've had infections before, I've had stomach viruses, food poisoning, this was just something that if I hadn't been in good health could have been really, really dangerous," she said.
On Saturday night, the couple went to dinner at a hibachi grill located at the resort.
“We pretty much ate all the same things,” Skylar said. “I think our alcohol options were a bit different, but neither of us are really overindulges in that sense either. We all felt pretty comfortable with everything.”
However, several hours later Skylar told her husband she wasn’t feeling well.
“At midnight, I woke up, and it was extreme vomiting,” she said. “I had a fever, I was in and out of consciousness for a while. I would wake up to vomit; my body would wake itself up to get more out.”
For six hours Skylar stayed in her hotel bathroom exhibiting those symptoms.
“Every 30 minutes I went in to check on her,” Derek said.
The couple finally decided to go to the resort clinic where they were told to go to the hospital immediately.
“They administered fluids, did a fecal, urine and blood sample,” Skylar said. “The only results we got back were the blood. So that’s really all we have to go on. They kind of speculated it was a bacterial blood infection, but without the fecal results, which in the [United] States takes a few days to get back, we don’t really know what it was.”
The couple was able to cut their honeymoon stay at the resort short and fly back to the United States, arriving in central Virginia Monday afternoon.
“Initially before we went, we were a little hesitant,” Derek said. “We thought it wouldn’t happen to us and then for us to get there and it happen on our honeymoon, or to anyone, it’s just sad. We just want people to know A) It can happen to you, B) It’s not being talked about, and C) It’s not safe. It’s just not safe right now to go to the Dominican Republic, at any of the resorts, not just the Hard Rock Punta Cana, in our opinion.”
Messages to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana were not immediately returned Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
