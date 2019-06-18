B’ham PD investigating homicide in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left one victim dead in Ensley.
Authorities were called to the 4800 block of Court M in Ensley around 8:18 p.m. on Monday night. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive victim.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is pending confirmation of identity and notification of the victim’s family.
There are currently no suspects in custody at this time.
Authorities are asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the case to please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-245-7777.
