Bessemer PD investigating homicide; looking for vehicle victim last seen in
Devin Skylar Sandlin (Source: Bessemer PD)
By WBRC Staff | June 18, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 3:01 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are looking for a vehicle a 23-year-old homicide victim was seen in just before he was shot and killed.

Devin Skylar Sandlin was shot and killed on June 4 in the 1700 block of Long 14th Street North. Detectives are trying to find a bright red Dodge Charger that Sandlin was last seen in. They also want to talk to anyone who can provide them with information about the vehicle.

Homicide Investigation- On June 4, 2019 at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to 1706 Long 14th St. North...

Posted by Bessemer Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Anyone with information should call Detective Robinson with the Investigations Division at 205-481-4366. If you want to remain anonymous call the Tipline at 205-428-3541.

