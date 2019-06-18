Bessemer PD investigating homicide; looking for vehicle victim last seen in

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are looking for a vehicle a 23-year-old homicide victim was seen in just before he was shot and killed.
Devin Skylar Sandlin was shot and killed on June 4 in the 1700 block of Long 14th Street North. Detectives are trying to find a bright red Dodge Charger that Sandlin was last seen in. They also want to talk to anyone who can provide them with information about the vehicle.
Anyone with information should call Detective Robinson with the Investigations Division at 205-481-4366. If you want to remain anonymous call the Tipline at 205-428-3541.
