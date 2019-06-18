Auburn baseball in rain delay during College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers are currently in a rain delay at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraksa.
Auburn trails Louisville 4-1 entering the top of the fifth inning in an elimination game in the College World Series.
We caught up with Auburn Head Coach Butch Thompson before the Tigers left for their hotel. His message to the team: “You know how important the game is, you know how excited we are to be here. We will get back, we know we have two to three hours at the hotel and then we will get an update. You know it’s baseball, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains."
The NCAA is expected to release an update around 7 p.m. CT.
