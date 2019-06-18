Attalla homeowner gets $4,500 water bill

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman who owns a house in Attalla says her water has been cut off over an unpaid bill.
That bill now totals $2,200.
Mary Miller says her bill was originally $4,500, but she was able to talk them into reducing it no further than $2,200.
Miller says she’s owned the house for 15 years and often rented it out, but it has been vacant for two years and she wants to move into it with her son after living in Florida for 15 years.
She says a year ago, a pipe on her property burst after an overnight freeze.
She says the water board claims 400,000 gallons got out, but she questions that figure. That’s because a plumber came out to fix the leak, and said if that much water got out, there would’ve been considerably more damage than the siding on one part of her house. He said there would have been a sinkhole.
“(Attalla Water Board Chairman) Bobby Smith had said that the reason he couldn’t do it was he couldn’t give me free water, and I told him ‘you’re not giving me free water, it all leaked back into the ground.’ And it was an accident, it was an act of nature, it was that real cold winter and stuff, I’ve been working on it, but being a single mom, I can’t get it all paid off in one lump sum,” Miller said.
Her sister, Dixie Denson, says she lives in Hokes Bluff and their water board took off an overage after her toilet leaked, using up extra water.
Miller says she continued to pay the $55 a month water bill even while the house was vacant. She also said the plumber can’t fix the leak because as long as the water is off, he can’t find it.
The chairman of the Attalla Water Board, Bobby Smith, told us it didn’t happen to one of their mains, it happened to her own pipe, so they’re not responsible for her water loss.
Smith says they’ve allowed her to pay off the remaining $2,200 a little at a time, and she’s been paying it, but they still haven’t turned her water back on.
