All but 1 wrestler in van crash released from hospitals

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a van full of people headed to Disney World for a wrestling competition, but it didn’t make it. When the van finished rolling along Highway 231 in south Montgomery County, several people had been ejected. Alabama State Troopers confirmed nine were rushed to area hospitals.
A day later, a crash that could have proved catastrophic for the Calera-based Warrior Wrestling Club is bringing a sigh of relief. No fatalities and all but one of the victims has been released back to their parents.
Additionally, the remaining hospitalized victim, whose condition was said to be serious Monday, is “stable and recovering quickly” the organization said in a post to its Facebook page Tuesday.
“WWC would like to thank everyone that has reached out to the organization offering thoughts, prayers, and help,” the organization said. “We ask for continued prayers for a quick and full recovery for everyone involved.”
None of the people aboard the Ford 15-passenger van have been identified by name.
WWC officials said they are still waiting for results from the accident investigation being conducted by State Troopers.
