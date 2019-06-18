Alabaster forced to fine $500 for residents leaving large trash on curb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Alabaster are mad that the city will now fine them 500 dollars if they leave certain trash on the curb.
Now residents will have to schedule a time for items like furniture or other large trash to be picked up. If they still leave them on the side of the road they could receive a ticket.
The city of Alabaster has been working since October to find a solution for their debris pickup after seeing an overwhelming increase in curbside garbage. Alabaster changed its curbside rubbish pickup from weekly to monthly by appointment.
Mayor Marty Handlon says they notified residents four separate times about the changes by a memo in the mail.
Clearly not everyone paid attention to the letter because some residents say that they are seeing trash left on the streets of their neighborhood for a month.
The first citation will be the warning. The next one will be $500. The city says it had to make the drastic decision because they were starting to see issues with storm drainage from the rubbish. The city says it gave residents several chances to voice their opinion.
The city will still pick up tree limb, bags of leaves, and similar debris once a week just like they do for trash and recycling.
They also want to remind residents that Shelby County Landfill has 2 days each year that they allow for rubbish drop offs.
