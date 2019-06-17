Tuscaloosa mayor reinforces teen curfew following several shootings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In Tuscaloosa recently there have been reports of several violent crimes committed at the hands of teenagers.
Now Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is looking at an old law for help. This law has been on the books for years, but Maddox said the time is now to reinforce it. It’s a teen curfew.
Maddox has been working with the police chief to crack down on making sure teens are not out when they aren’t supposed to be.
He hopes it will help reduce gun violence.
If you’re under the age of 18 the curfew applies to you and that’s 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday night.
The only exception is if a teenager is with a parent, coming back from a school approved activity like a player coming back from a game or going to and from work. Maddox said parents should help with enforcing this curfew and hold their teenagers accountable.
The ordinance states a $250 dollar fine could be issued if violated.
You can see the full ordinance here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.