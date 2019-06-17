Stadium Trace Village expansion continues as Culver’s opens in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new restaurant in Hoover for hamburgers and dessert is officially open.
Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based eatery, is known for “ButterBurgers,” fresh frozen custard and cheese curds. This is the second Culver’s to open in Alabama, with the other location being in Foley.
The Hoover Culver’s is located at 1037 Amber Drive, which is on John Hawkins Parkway right of I-459.
You can learn more about Culver’s, including seeing the menu, by clicking here.
The opening of Culver’s also comes with the news that Duluth Trading Company and Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar are coming to Stadium Trace Village.
“There’s a lot of great developments coming here,” Hoover mayor Frank Brocato said. “This is really a hot spot for Hoover.”
