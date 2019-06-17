‘Sober Soul Sisters’ YouTube channel helps women facing addiction problems

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new YouTube channel is helping anyone dealing with drug and alcohol abuse.
It was started by two women. One first got drunk at just 14 years old. The other started drinking when she was only 12 years old.
Now together, they aren’t drinking buddies, they are ‘Sober Soul Sisters.'
I just want to stop hurting people, I am so tired of hurting people," said Jordan Doolin. “I just kept getting drunk even though I didn’t want to.”
Jordan Doolin and Autumn Oliver are both in recovery from drugs and alcohol.
“I drank heavily and did drugs for probably about 15 years,” explained Oliver. Doolin added, “The first time I got drunk was 14 and the first time I used any other substance was 15.”
Both girls knew the abuse was becoming too much.
“I noticed at a really young age that alcohol and drugs and partying and basically doing whatever I wanted in regards to that meant way more to me than any of my friends,” said Doolin,
Even though Doolin and Oliver’s lives had not yet crossed paths, both started the journey to sobriety.
“I made a decision to get in contact with some sober people that I knew and I have been connected to them ever since,” said Oliver.
The road to recovery isn’t easy and one of the most important things is making sure you have an army of sober people in your corner. That’s why the women started the YouTube channel “Sober Soul Sisters”
On their channel, they tackle real life issues people may be facing.
“We talk about real stuff, we talk about deep stuff that have to do with sobriety...before recovery, in recovery,” explained Doolin. “Just like human issues that just like human difficulties that anyone would have mentally and emotionally.”
Now their mission is to reach others they wouldn’t typically come into contact with.
“Why stop in Birmingham when you can go further?” said Oliver.
Doolin and Oliver said controlling their drinking and drug use was one of the hardest things they’ve ever done, but they were able to stay strong and so can you.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.