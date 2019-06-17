Scattered storms possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday! It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s. We are anticipating another round of showers and storms to fire up this afternoon and evening. We’ll start the day mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid-90s. Make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outdoors today. We are looking at a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Latest models are showing most of the activity staying along and north of I-20 and west of I-65, but anyone could see storms develops. Storm chances are still possible after sunset in West Alabama. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.
FIRST ALERT: Storms that form today have the potential to be strong and possible severe. Main threats will be strong winds of 40-60 mph, quarter-sized hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rain. Severe threat will remain very isolated through Wednesday. We could see a more organized threat for severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday.
STORMY WEEK: We will have several opportunities to see showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Rain chances are expected to increase Tuesday afternoon to 60-70 percent with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We might see a lower rain chance Wednesday afternoon, but rain chances will go up again Wednesday night into Thursday. We could see up to one to 2 inches of rain through Saturday.
NEXT BIG THING: We are watching for the potential to see an organized threat for strong and potentially severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday. A cold front associated with a strong area of low pressure in the Midwest will develop and move into the Southeast during this time frame. With plenty of instability and some wind shear, we could see a line of strong and severe storms move through parts of Alabama. It is difficult to determine the timing and exact location of where the storms may develop and travel, but our computer models are showing this potential. Main concern will be damaging winds and large hail during this time frame. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out with this particular setup. We will continue to update the forecast and let you know on the exact timing and impacts should this line of storms develop.
LOWER RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND: By Friday and Saturday, rain chances are expected to drop to 20-30 percent. It will turn hot and very muggy over the weekend with highs potentially climbing into the mid-90s. Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-70s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather notifications from the WBRC First Alert Weather Team. If strong storms form, the app will notify you.
Have a great Monday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.