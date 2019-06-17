Scattered storms possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday! It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s. We are anticipating another round of showers and storms to fire up this afternoon and evening. We’ll start the day mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid-90s. Make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outdoors today. We are looking at a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Latest models are showing most of the activity staying along and north of I-20 and west of I-65, but anyone could see storms develops. Storm chances are still possible after sunset in West Alabama. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.