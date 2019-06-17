Putting the farm in ‘farmacy’

View this post on Instagram

My favorite little patch of yard contains yellow dock, plantain, ground ivy, all heal, nettle, yarrow, motherwort, st.johns, valerian, bee balm, wormwood, mint, sage, mullein, pedicularis, elderberry, comfrey, and probably more that I’m forgetting right now. 💗🌈🌱 #herbalmedicine #herbfarm #permaculture #waldenfarmacy