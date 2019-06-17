“Guns down, water guns up”: Community comes together to end violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The community came together over the weekend to fight crime with water.
The event, Guns Down, Water Guns Up drew dozens to Railroad Park Sunday. Organizers said it was a celebration of life like no other.
"It's very rare to make it past 18 nowadays," organizer Willie Ticking said.
Ticking, 23, and Ja'Kara Sweeney, 15, although young, have the courage to fight crime in a different way.
The pair, with water guns and extra supplies of water, laughed, played and enjoyed several hours with neighbors.
"I had an amazing time. From getting dirty to running in the water. Getting to splash in the water, watching people smile, and laugh,” said Sweeny. “That brings a lot of joy to my heart because that doesn't happen every day."
This is only the beginning for Ticking and Sweeny, who met on Facebook with a common goal, to bring the community together.
“We want to put an end to the violence. It's too much going on. It shouldn't be this way."
The new friends plan to have more community events in the future.
