Ejections reported after van carrying Calera group crashes south of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a what was believed to be a church van crash in Montgomery County Monday morning.
State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton later clarified that the van does not belong to a church, rather it was a large passenger vehicle carrying a group from Calera in Shelby County.
The number of injuries was not immediately clear, but Thorton said there were some ejections in the single-vehicle crash.
According to our sister station WBRC, the van was carrying wrestlers out of the Warrior Wrestling club located in Calera. The team headed to the Disney Duels wrestling tournament in Orlando.
The Pike Road Fire Department confirmed it was assisting the Rolling Hills Fire Department on the scene and said a medical helicopter landed and that multiple ambulances and fire units were on the scene.
Both the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 231 at Sanders Road were closed and the northbound lanes were diverted to Highway 82, according to the sheriff’s office. The road has since reopened completely.
The dark colored van did not have any marking on the side that WSFA 12 News photojournalists could see. The Ford van had damage to its rear and roof with several windows broken out. The front of the vehicle did not appear damaged.
The crashed vehicle has since been towed from the scene on the back of a flatbed truck.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
