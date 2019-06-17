1 charged after inmate fatally stabbed in south Alabama

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - One inmate is facing a murder charge after another was fatally stab inside a south Alabama correctional facility.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, around 5:15 p.m. officers responded to assault inside the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore. Officers found Jeremy Reshad Bailey, 29, inside the housing area suffering from a stab wound.
ADOC officials say Bailey was taken to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Jarvis Terrell Taylor, 31, was identified as a suspect in the stabbing, ADOC officials say. Taylor, who was serving a 30-year sentence on a 2007 first-degree robbery conviction out of Montgomery County, is now being charged with murder.
ADOC officials say Bailey was serving a 7-year-sentence on a 2017 distribution of a controlled substance conviction out of Jefferson County.
