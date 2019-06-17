Buttermilk Lipstick: Queen of Sheba petit fours

Invert the cake onto a cutting board & remove the remaining piece of parchment paper. Cut 16 {1 5/8-inch} circles from the cake & place them on a wire rack over a piece of parchment paper. Microwave the remaining 1/2 cup chocolate morsels & the heavy cream in a small glass bowl 30 to 40 seconds. Whisk until smooth. Spoon a bit of the glaze over each cake allowing it to spill over the sides. Tap the rack several times on the countertop to remove the air bubbles or pierce them with the tip of a wooden pick. Let stand 2 hours at room temperature or until set. Garnish, if desired