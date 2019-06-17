Buttermilk Lipstick: Queen of Sheba petit fours

Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups 60 % bittersweet chocolate morsels
1/2 cup butter
3/4 cup sugar, divided
3 eggs, separated
1/2 cup almond flour
1/4 cup finely ground almonds
3 Tbsp all purpose flour
A pinch of kosher salt
2 Tbsp bourbon
1/2 cup heavy cream
Garnish: Sliced almonds
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch square pan, line with parchment paper then lightly grease the paper. Set aside. Microwave 3/4 cup chocolate in a medium bowl on High in 30 second intervals until melted. Whisk until smooth. Beat the butter & 1/2 cup sugar with an electric stand mixer until light & airy, about 3 minutes. Occasionally stop the mixer & scrape down the bowl sides. Add the egg yolks & mix just until incorporated. Combine the almond flour, the ground almonds, the all purpose flour & the salt in a small bowl. Set aside. Beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup sugar & beat on High until stiff peaks form.
Fold the melted chocolate into the butter mixture, then blend in the almond mixture until incorporated. Fold the beaten egg whites into the chocolate mixture. Stir in the bourbon. Spread the cake batter into the prepared pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until the center is just set & slightly puffed. Remove from the oven. Cool 10 minutes. Gently lift the cake from the pan using the paper as handles & transfer to an inverted quarter sheet pan. Freeze 30 minutes.
Invert the cake onto a cutting board & remove the remaining piece of parchment paper. Cut 16 {1 5/8-inch} circles from the cake & place them on a wire rack over a piece of parchment paper. Microwave the remaining 1/2 cup chocolate morsels & the heavy cream in a small glass bowl 30 to 40 seconds. Whisk until smooth. Spoon a bit of the glaze over each cake allowing it to spill over the sides. Tap the rack several times on the countertop to remove the air bubbles or pierce them with the tip of a wooden pick. Let stand 2 hours at room temperature or until set. Garnish, if desired
