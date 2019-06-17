Bond revoked for Tuscaloosa man awaiting trial on murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa judge has revoked the bond of Kevin Henderson after his arrest Sunday night for Driving Under the Influence.
According to the warrant, police arrested Kevin Henderson Sunday night for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Under the Influence.
Kevin Henderson had previously been indicted for murder of 17-year-old Chase Price. Henderson is accused of having alcohol and Xanax in his system when he struck Price in 2016. He is currently awaiting trial for Murder and Driving Under the Influence amongst other charges.
When Tuscaloosa police pulled over Henderson Sunday night, he was determined to be under the influence. Police also found 4.5 grams of cocaine in his possession.
When confronted with this, Henderson allegedly told police he had “recently been indicted for murder, this cocaine ain’t nothing.”
