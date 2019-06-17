Auburn falls to Mississippi State 5-4 in CWS opener

By Christina Chambers | June 17, 2019 at 4:46 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 4:46 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers came up short Sunday night against Mississippi State in the Tigers opening game of the College World Series.

All eyes were on Eduoard Julien, who hit a two-run home run in the second inning then drove in another run to give Auburn a 3-0 lead in the sixth. However, a costly throwing error in the ninth by Julien with two outs allowed Mississippi State to tie the game and go on to win 5-4.

Auburn will play Louisville Tuesday at 1 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park in an elimination game.

This is Auburn’s fifth trip to the College World Series in program history and first in 22 years.

