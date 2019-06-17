Auburn baseball ‘focused’ after loss in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. (WBRC) - After losing to Mississippi State 5-4 in the opening game of the College World Series on Sunday night, the Auburn Tigers were back on the practice field first thing Monday morning at Creighton University.
"I wanted to get back out here early and talk about what we learned. Every time we've had a tough loss or set back, this ball club has responded in a really good way and I hope that's the case again," said Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson.
Auburn will play Louisville on Tuesday in an elimination game. First pitch is at 1 p.m. CT.
