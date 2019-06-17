2 arrested for stealing vehicle in connection to weekend armed robbery

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and a woman are in custody for stealing a vehicle Friday in Mountain Brook.
Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook says the incident began Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at Mt. Brook Village when an officer ran the vehicle’s tag and it came back stolen.
The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Hwy. 280 at Dolly Ridge Road. Police say the driver fled and turned left across Hwy. 280 traffic onto Dolly Ridge Road. The officer was stopped by oncoming traffic and lost the driver. Officers continued pursuing once traffic passed, and the empty vehicle was found in a yard on Meadow View Circle.
Police say that later Saturday evening Vestavia Hills police were notified about a suspicious person knocking on windows at Domino’s in Cahaba Heights. Police determined the woman was part of the stolen car chase from earlier in the day and took her into custody.
The man was taken into custody 10 hours after the initial traffic stop. He was found walking down Hwy. 280, police say.
Police say the stolen vehicle was part of a strong armed robbery committed in Birmingham on Friday.
The names of the suspects have not been released.
