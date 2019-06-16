Officer involved shooting after car chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car chase in Bibb county results in an officer involved shooting Saturday night.
A Bibb county deputy attempted a traffic stop in West Blocton.
According to authorities, The suspect did not stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.
The suspect struck the deputies vehicle twice during the chase and the officer fired several rounds and struck the suspect.
Both the deputy and the suspect are in the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
