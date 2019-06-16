Father’s Day Forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Humidity has returned this morning and so will the chance for thunderstorms as we go through the afternoon setting us up for a week when we will experience a typical Summer-like weather pattern for the last few days of Spring. Afternoon temperatures will be warm but really near seasonal normal with highs around 90 each day with the only limiting factor being areas which receive afternoon rain.
Where these rain areas occur there will be areas of fog during the early morning. Rain chances will be limited this afternoon but warm, moist southerly winds will continue increasing moisture and therefore dew point temperatures so conditions will be less comfortable than those we experienced at the end of last week. With this weather pattern, afternoon heating will spur on thunderstorm development with rain chances generally diminishing overnight. As a couple of disturbances rotate across the region, the best rain chances may come Tuesday afternoon and again Thursday.
Afternoon rain may be a little less prevalent Wednesday afternoon. If Severe Storms do develop the primary threat will likely come from damaging winds and hail. The good news from the heat, humidity and rain will be the effect it will likely have on the still prevalent short-term Moderate Drought classification currently being experienced across parts of Central Alabama.
So enjoy the cooling afternoon showers, keep your bar-b-q grill mobile and seek shelter until any thunderstorm activity passes and...Happy Father’s Day!)
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.