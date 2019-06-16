Father’s Day Forecast

Where these rain areas occur there will be areas of fog during the early morning. Rain chances will be limited this afternoon but warm, moist southerly winds will continue increasing moisture and therefore dew point temperatures so conditions will be less comfortable than those we experienced at the end of last week. With this weather pattern, afternoon heating will spur on thunderstorm development with rain chances generally diminishing overnight. As a couple of disturbances rotate across the region, the best rain chances may come Tuesday afternoon and again Thursday.