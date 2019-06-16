PART 1: Charlie Poe and Wes Helms talk about life and the Barons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wes Helms and Charlie Poe were added to the coaching staff this year, but neither one is a stranger to Birmingham.
Charlie Poe played for the Barons in the ’90s and Wes Helms has been living in Birmingham since he was traded from the Braves in 2002.
Both coaches took the time to sit down with us to discuss baseball, living in Birmingham, and BBQ.
We asked Charlie Poe how he came by the nickname CPoe.
If you grew up in the south, you likely grew up cheering for the Braves. Wes talked about what it was like having played for the Braves and who helped mentor him during his time in the majors.
CPoe also discussed what it takes to become a successful player and make it to the big leagues.
Coach Poe discussed with us team chemistry and what it’s like coaching with Omar Vizquel.
This year marked Wes’s first year with the White Sox organization. He discussed with us what it’s been like coming to the Barons.
Be sure to check out the second half of the interview next week where we’ll be discussing living in Birmingham and Carolina vs. Alabama BBQ.
