Birmingham PD investigating triple shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead on Sunday.
Per authorities, the incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday. Officers from the South Precinct responded to a call at the 2800 block of Thyer Circle.
Officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were transported to UAB. They do not have life-threatening injuries.
The third victim was unresponsive at the scene. That victim was pronounced deceased by Birmingham Fire and Rescue along with the Jefferson County Coroner.
At this time, the police believe that robbery was the motive for the shooting. They do not have any suspects at this time.
Police are asking that anyone with information to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-245-7777.
