Arrest made in East Gadsden shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested a suspect for a shooting death that happened in East Gadsden.
According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a house near the 278 Service Station around 7:21 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to Gadsden Regional Medical and then to UAB. She was pronounced dead at UAB.
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Amber Lee Gattis.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities expect the death to be ruled a homicide.
The suspect will be identified once warrants have been obtained.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.