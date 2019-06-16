Arrest made in East Gadsden shooting

Arrest made in East Gadsden shooting
By WBRC Staff | June 16, 2019 at 9:46 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 9:46 AM

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested a suspect for a shooting death that happened in East Gadsden.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a house near the 278 Service Station around 7:21 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Gadsden Regional Medical and then to UAB. She was pronounced dead at UAB.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Amber Lee Gattis.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities expect the death to be ruled a homicide.

The suspect will be identified once warrants have been obtained.

