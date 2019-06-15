Thousands come together for Birmingham Heart Walk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One by one people cross the finish line. Their goal: to remind everyone here and across the country the importance of checking your heart.
You couldn’t have asked for better weather, as thousands were on hand for the 2019 Birmingham Heart Walk.
The walk had two goals: to raise money for life saving science to help cure heart disease and to remind people to pay attention to your heart.
“It’s critical going to the doctor and getting your numbers and getting checked,” said Cassandra Wilkins.
For Cassandra Wilkins, she knows all too well what can happen if you are having complications with your heart.
“I’m a three-time heart attack survivor, I have carinaria artery disease, first was in 2010, then 2013 and 2014,” she said.
For her, the heart walk has special meaning, she has an important message she wants everyone to remember.
“Get your blood pressure checked, any type of pains or chest pains inside the heart, even if you think it’s indigestion get it checked,” said Wilkins.
So far the American Heart Association’s Birmingham Heart Walk has raised over $700,000 in donations.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.