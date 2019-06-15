Teens learn about the dangers of distracted driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Michelle Lunsford is, unfortunately, familiar with the pain that distracted driving can cause.
“I don’t want anyone else to bury their own children,” she said. “There are no words to describe it. There are no words. She’s gone forever.”
It was early 2018 when Lunsford’s only child, 17-year-old Camryn Callaway, lost her life running into the back of an 18-wheeler while texting.
“I love it when I’m getting y’all before you get on that road, and before you get independent,” she told a crowd of teens Friday at UAB’s Translational Research for Injury Prevention Lab, or TRIP lab.
She was the guest speaker at the conclusion of a two week course for teens called the Science of Distracted Driving workshop.
“And we teach them the ins and outs of driving safety and then specifically focus on distracted driving,” said Despina Stavrinos, TRIP Lab director.
Most of the students are not quite old enough to get their licenses yet.
They do research projects and even drive in the simulator.
The message seems to be getting through to teens.
“Just like real life, but you can’t make any mistakes in real life. You only got one chance,” said Jaden Riley, a Ramsay High School student who participated.
“It [distracted driving] can change your entire life if you look away for two seconds,” said Venus Glenn, also a Ramsay Student.
The idea is to catch students early, before they get behind the wheel.
"I want them to think, if they have the temptation to touch that phone, to interact with their cell phone in any way, that it just feels wrong,” said Stavrinos.
