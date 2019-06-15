Suspect arrested in Rock the South hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested Friday night in connection to a hit and run involving a pedestrian during the Rock the South music festival in Cullman.
40-year-old Kevin Michael Talley was arrested on a felony charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident after Rob Clemmons was struck on County Road 469 in Cullman around 1 a.m. on June 1st.
According to authorities, a tip from a private citizen led police to Talley’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, which matched evidence from the scene.
Talley turned himself in. He was placed in the in the Cullman County Jail. No bond has been set.
