FIRST ALERT: Muggy weather arrives for Father’s Day Weekend

Once the moisture returns it will be with us for awhile which will keep rain in the forecast along with the chance for thunderstorms through at least Thursday which is the last official day of Spring. For today conditions will remain mostly dry, however, under the influence of the departing ridge of high pressure and temperatures will be near 90 in the afternoon with continued mostly sunny skies. For Father’s Day temperatures will be about the same in the afternoon but you’ll notice a change in how the air feels with dew points back around 70 making it feel less comfortable and adding to atmospheric instability which will lead to a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Rain is more likely in West Alabama where the moisture content of the air will be higher.