FIRST ALERT: Muggy weather arrives for Father’s Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our last couple of days have been unusually mild with uncharacteristic low humidity as we get ready to transition from Spring to Summer in the week ahead which of course will signal the return of warm, moist air and accompanying muggy conditions as the Father’s Day Weekend continues. The area of high pressure and relatively dry will begin moving east and along with the humidity rain chances will return by tomorrow afternoon.
Once the moisture returns it will be with us for awhile which will keep rain in the forecast along with the chance for thunderstorms through at least Thursday which is the last official day of Spring. For today conditions will remain mostly dry, however, under the influence of the departing ridge of high pressure and temperatures will be near 90 in the afternoon with continued mostly sunny skies. For Father’s Day temperatures will be about the same in the afternoon but you’ll notice a change in how the air feels with dew points back around 70 making it feel less comfortable and adding to atmospheric instability which will lead to a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Rain is more likely in West Alabama where the moisture content of the air will be higher.
There won’t be much push in the upper air flow through much of the remainder of the Spring and the weather pattern will be much as we would expect from Summer-like conditions with afternoon thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon and dissipating with the loss of daytime heating. With a disturbance rotating through the region rain chances will be more likely by Monday afternoon and Tuesday with more warm muggy conditions in the afternoon. Yet another system will pass through the region by the second half of the week and with a more tropical air mass still in place thunderstorms will continue in the forecast. With the moisture building, some of these storms could be a little stronger but the threat for Severe Storms is limited.
Enjoy the weekend and Happy Father’s Day.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.