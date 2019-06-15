Four finalists being considered for Birmingham fire chief position

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for Birmingham’s next fire chief is down to four candidates. Two are from the metro area and two are from out of state.
“I think there are strengths and weaknesses for both,” said Hunter Williams, Birmingham City Councilor and chairman of the public safety committee.
Williams adds there is something to be said for familiarity, but also for new blood and cites the recent changing of the guard in the police department.
"We hired Chief Smith who came from Los Angeles and brought a fresh set of eyes and is making a lot of progressive changes that are making tremendous strides within our police department,” said Williams. “But there is also a benefit of a local person that understands the community, understands what type of costs that we’re running on, understands that infrastructure that the chief will be assuming in terms of their firehouses.”
Just recently, Birmingham was forced to close Station 27 over possible health issues. Aging infrastructure is just one challenge Williams says the new chief will have to take on.
“To make sure the city is doing everything possible to maintain the safety for our employees and the integrity of those buildings,” said Williams.
However, Williams also adds the new chief will have plenty of positives to build on, like fast response times.
"We would expect the chief to be able to keep those response times, to keep insurance costs down for our residents and our business owners,” Williams said.
You can read more about the candidates on the city of Birmingham’s website by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.