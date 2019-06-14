Workshop held at UWA on opportunity zones

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Black Belt could be fertile ground to grow new businesses. Thursday, people gathered at the University of West Alabama to learn how to make the best out of opportunity zones.
Livingston is the latest west Alabama community looking within to grow its economy and creating jobs and business opportunities.
Dozens of people attended a workshop at UWA that showed how to take advantage of opportunity zones, areas with tax incentives for long-term investors to put money in low income communities.
"While clearly we are a rural based area, any tool, economic or community that we can use or leverage to make good opportunities even better, that’s what we want to do,” Llevelyn Rhone of the Greensboro Regional Opportunity Works said.
The audience listened closely to Alex Flaschsbart, the Founder and CEO of Opportunity Alabama.
He explained how they could make use of where they live to bring in investment and revitalize their communities.
“I see the Black Belt as really the test bed of this program. It was intended to help places like Sumter County, Tuscaloosa County, Greene County. There are the places wherre's there been a lack of access to capital, this program is specifically designed to solve,” Flaschsbart went on to say.
The organization has already met with groups around the state and plans to be more active in the years ahead.
