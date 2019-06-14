One more day of low humidity, comfortable temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a chilly start to the day with many locations in the low to mid-50s. Our average low for mid-June is 68 degrees, so we are roughly 10-15 degrees below average. I doubt we’ll tie or break any record low temperatures this morning, but we will be 3-5 degrees shy of it. You might need a light jacket to start the day, but you won’t need it by this afternoon. We are going to see another day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer this afternoon in the low to mid-80s.