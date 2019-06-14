One more day of low humidity, comfortable temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a chilly start to the day with many locations in the low to mid-50s. Our average low for mid-June is 68 degrees, so we are roughly 10-15 degrees below average. I doubt we’ll tie or break any record low temperatures this morning, but we will be 3-5 degrees shy of it. You might need a light jacket to start the day, but you won’t need it by this afternoon. We are going to see another day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer this afternoon in the low to mid-80s.
FIRST ALERT: We can enjoy another night of comfortable temperatures as we drop into the low to mid-60s tonight. We might see a few spots in Northeast Alabama that drop into the upper 50s tonight, but the trend will be slightly warmer temperatures as winds develop from the south.
SATURDAY: We’ll stay rain-free Saturday with a partly cloudy sky, but humidity levels will increase making it feel muggy. Temperatures will also be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, heat indices will likely climb into the lower 90s.
FATHER’S DAY: Southerly flow will increase moisture levels across the state Sunday giving us a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely flirt near 90 degrees Sunday with heat indices in the mid-90s. Rain chance around 30-40 percent.
DROUGHT UPDATE: Despite the recent rain we saw this past week, we continue to see abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions along and south of I-20. The drought in Alabama appears to be short-lived thanks to the prediction of additional rain chances for next week.
UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK: A series of disturbances to our north and west will give us several opportunities for scattered showers and storms every day. Rain chances will increase to 50-60 percent Monday and Tuesday. We can’t rule out a few strong or severe storms during this time frame. Main concern will be damaging winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rain. Rain chances continue through next Friday.
