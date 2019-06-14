Miles College awarded SIAC Commissioner’s Cup for men’s sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles capped a historic 2018-19 campaign, by being named winners of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup for men’s sports. It is the first time in school history that the athletic program has earned the distinction, which awards overall athletic success during the academic year.
The winner of the award is determined by points earned for finishes in each individual sport, with 10 points given for first place finish, seven points for second and four points for third. Miles finished with 28 points, with 10 points each for championships in football and men’s basketball and four points each for third-place finishes in baseball and golf. The Golden Bears shared the award with Albany State and finished just ahead of Benedict (27 points).
“This is big for Miles. We want our student-athletes to produce at the highest level on the playing fields and courts, as well as the classroom, by doing our best to create a strong academic and athletic atmosphere,” Miles College Athletics Director Reginald Ruffin said.
