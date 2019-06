6:30AM: BEST WAY AROUND CRASH/DELAYS I-20/59 NB at Knoxville exit that has all lanes closed

*Get off 20/59 NB at Union exit/HWY 208

*Take HWY 208 to HWY 11

*Take HWY 11 & get back on 20/59 NB at Knoxville exit (MM 52)@wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/s8clF3Dg8r