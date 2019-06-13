Kaneohe-based Marine to be discharged after racist tweets

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Kaneohe-based Marine will be kicked out of the Marine Corps after allegedly posting racist and disparaging remarks on Twitter.
Lance Corporal Mason Mead admitted to posting swastikas, blackface photos and other racist memes online, according to a Newsweek report.
Mead, who is from Alabama, joined the corps in 2017. The investigation into his conduct reportedly began in February.
He will receive an other-than-honorable discharge once his final paperwork is complete.
